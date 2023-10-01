Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,780 shares during the quarter. Dynavax Technologies makes up 3.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Dynavax Technologies worth $75,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $7,425,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVAX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $289,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,147.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $289,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,147.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,605,518 shares of company stock worth $23,148,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.