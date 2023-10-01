Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moderna by 144.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 4.8% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 26.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 260,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Moderna Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,054 shares of company stock worth $24,604,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

