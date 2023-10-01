Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $408.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

