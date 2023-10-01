The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $63,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 386.3% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 472,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 375,161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 37.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $139.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

