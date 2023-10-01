Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BAC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

