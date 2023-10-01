Chicago Capital LLC Invests $481,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $530,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $81,133,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

