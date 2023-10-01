Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lowered by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.