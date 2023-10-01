Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $110.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

