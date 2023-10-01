Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,199,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.