Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $50,858.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,322,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,828,847.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,072 shares of company stock worth $29,890,070 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.97 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $259.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

