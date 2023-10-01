Chicago Capital LLC Sells 997 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,361. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.