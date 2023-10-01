Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $509.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.85 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.58.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

