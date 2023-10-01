Short Interest in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Expands By 23.2%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

