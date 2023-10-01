Audius Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Audius has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $170.97 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

