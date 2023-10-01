Wirtual Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $254.49 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

