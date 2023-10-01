Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Grows By 32.6%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

