XYO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $444,797.24 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. XYO has a market cap of $39.49 million and $444,797.24 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,197.83 or 0.99994316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002335 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00291921 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $437,496.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

