Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $53.00 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $53.00 million and $832,556.78 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.19 or 0.00872039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00117492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026620 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,102,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 343,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15343973 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $762,982.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.