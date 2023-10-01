Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Financial Survey

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -269.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out -88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -13.48% -2.34% -1.29% City Office REIT -5.76% -1.51% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -13.48% -2.34% -1.29% City Office REIT -5.76% -1.51% -0.66%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00 City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00 City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.89%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 143.14%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $932.64 million 6.24 $40.90 million ($0.46) -33.20 City Office REIT $180.49 million 0.94 $16.99 million ($0.45) -9.44

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

