Comparing Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83% Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Plumas Bancorp and Eightco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Plumas Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Eightco.

Risk & Volatility

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Eightco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million 2.83 $26.44 million $4.95 6.90 Eightco $31.82 million 0.05 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Eightco on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

