Comparing FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and Enfusion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $10.05 million 0.71 -$1.80 million ($0.32) -3.13 Enfusion $150.35 million 7.36 -$7.65 million $0.08 112.14

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enfusion. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Enfusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FalconStor Software and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -6.48% N/A -6.82% Enfusion 3.61% 8.10% 6.73%

Risk & Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FalconStor Software and Enfusion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Enfusion 1 3 1 0 2.00

Enfusion has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

Enfusion beats FalconStor Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

