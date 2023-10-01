Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 2nd.
Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance
Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.07.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 125.84%.
Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.
