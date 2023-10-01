Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 2nd.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNL

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.