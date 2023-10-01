Critical Survey: Sezzle (SEZL) and Its Competitors

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sezzle to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sezzle and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A Sezzle Competitors 852 5044 10572 268 2.61

Profitability

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Sezzle’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sezzle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Sezzle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 5.67% 70.48% 4.90% Sezzle Competitors -34.81% -168.68% -9.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sezzle and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $125.57 million -$38.09 million 24.76 Sezzle Competitors $3.77 billion $82.10 million 4.17

Sezzle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. Sezzle is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sezzle rivals beat Sezzle on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

