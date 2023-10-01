Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) versus Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Head to Head Analysis

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -50.00% -0.75% -0.74% Amerigo Resources -0.55% -0.76% -0.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Amerigo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 54.49 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Amerigo Resources $168.05 million 0.92 $4.37 million ($0.01) -94.13

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

