RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

