iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Boosted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $105.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

