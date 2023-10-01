Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $235.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average of $242.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

