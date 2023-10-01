Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

