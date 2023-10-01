Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 243.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 587,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

