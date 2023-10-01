Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $137.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

