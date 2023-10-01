Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDW opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

