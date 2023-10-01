Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

