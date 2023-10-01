Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $22,117,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 231,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

