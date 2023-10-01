Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $61.89 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.