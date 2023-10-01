TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $126.15 million and $3.20 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,268,081 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,272,256 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

