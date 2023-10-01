WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0547 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $4.90 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00248121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016810 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

