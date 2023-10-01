Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.26 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $93.26 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02424158 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $12,531,865.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

