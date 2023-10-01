IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $428.13 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $428.13 million and $3.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005838 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
