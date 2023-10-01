Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $123.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $16.48 or 0.00060595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00248121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.19 or 0.00872039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00544594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00117492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,283,516 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

