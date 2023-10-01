Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $83.27 billion and approximately $26.01 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,425,711,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,255,047,972 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

