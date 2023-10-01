Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.97 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $67.49 or 0.00248121 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.97 billion and approximately $187.09 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013403 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,713,564 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “LTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.