Legacy Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $726.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $768.76 and its 200 day moving average is $747.71. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

