Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 3,421 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 326.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

