Legacy Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $39.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

