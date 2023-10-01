Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases Shares of 11,261 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
HPS stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
