AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 158,886 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,886 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.