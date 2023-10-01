AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

