Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 2.17% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $73,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,657 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,075,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,499,000 after purchasing an additional 572,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,952,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 465,267 shares during the period.

OMFL stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

