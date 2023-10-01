AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,158,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.95 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

