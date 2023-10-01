Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 19,214 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.